Left Menu

Thane: Dead body of youth recovered from parked bus

The dead body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from a bus parked near a burial place in Mira Road, informed the police on Sunday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:31 IST
Thane: Dead body of youth recovered from parked bus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dead body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from a bus parked near a burial place in Mira Road, informed the police on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sachin Nanaware who did not return home after going out with his friends on Thursday night. Later, the family members had registered a case at the nearest police station on Friday.

The police officials stated that Sachin was lynched to death with his face crushed by a stone. Police registered a case of murder and investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022