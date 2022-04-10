Left Menu

Haryana CM offers prayers at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered prayers at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:45 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered prayers at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state and extended his wishes to the countrymen on the occasion.

Sharing a picture of him performing pooja at the temple, he wrote on his Twitter, "Prayed for the happiness and well being of the countrymen at Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. May Mata Mansa Devi bless you all. Jai Mata Di." The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Lord Rama's birthday all over India. (ANI)

