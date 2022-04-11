Punjab: Fire breaks out in plywood shop in Amritsar's Ajnala market

A plywood shop in Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. With the help of the Border Security Force, fire equipment and water tankers were used to extinguish the fire.

In a tweet today, BSF Punjab Frontier wrote, "On 10/04/2022 plywood shop in #Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital. Immediately #BSF troops rushed with fire equipment and water tankers to extinguish the fire, saving precious life and property. A major catastrophe has averted by swift and professional act of BSF." More details are awaited. (ANI)

