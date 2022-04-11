Mexican president says would be "treason" if power bill doesn't pass

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said if lawmakers do not pass an electricity reform he has championed, it would be akin to "treason", speaking a day after over 90% of voters in a referendum backed him to stay in power.

Lawmakers are slated to vote this week on the constitutional reform, which would tighten state control of the power market.

