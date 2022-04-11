Left Menu

Mexican president says would be "treason" if power bill doesn't pass

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:26 IST
Mexican president says would be "treason" if power bill doesn't pass
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said if lawmakers do not pass an electricity reform he has championed, it would be akin to "treason", speaking a day after over 90% of voters in a referendum backed him to stay in power.

Lawmakers are slated to vote this week on the constitutional reform, which would tighten state control of the power market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022