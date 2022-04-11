TN Governor calls for producing more clean and green energy

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday called for producing more clean and green energy, while stressing the need to save earth from ''extensive damage and exploitation.'' ''The country is striving to reduce its dependence on fossil fuel and we have a target to achieve 500 GW clean and green energy by year 2030,'' he said in his address after inaugurating ''SAKSHAM – 2022'', an oil and gas conservation campaign, conducted by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

Energy is the key driving force that is very essential for a nation's growth and particularly for aspirational India, which is moving ahead with confidence and commitments, the release quoted Ravi as saying.

''The need of today is to save our earth from extensive damage and over-exploitation, de-forestation, pollution of planet and waterways and so on,'' he said while pointing out that Tamil Nadu tops in production of wind energy. ''The State needs to catch up in solar energy production.'' ''With our cultural spirituality of the world as a family, we should produce more and more clean and green energy. Our Prime Minister has set the target of zero carbon energy by the year 2030. In this ambitious journey our young generation has to play the critical role by creating more awareness among the masses and also by innovations and enterprises in clean and green energy production,'' he added.

