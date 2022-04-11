EU tells OPEC oil producers should look at increasing deliveries - official

The European Union on Monday repeated its call in a meeting with OPEC for oil-producing countries to look at whether they can increase deliveries to help cool soaring oil prices, a European Commission official told Reuters.

EU representatives at the meeting in Vienna with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also pointed out that OPEC has a responsibility to ensure balanced oil markets, the official said.

