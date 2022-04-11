Left Menu

Zero to 200 Covid cases reported in national capital daily: Delhi Health Minister

In view of the declining Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday took a clear stance on the Covid scenario in the state and said that there was no need to focus on the Covid positivity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:00 IST
Zero to 200 Covid cases reported in national capital daily: Delhi Health Minister
13 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the declining Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday took a clear stance on the Covid scenario in the state and said that there was no need to focus on the Covid positivity. "0 to 200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. The number of hospitalisations is also going down. We are keeping a close watch. Earlier the focus was on positivity, but now everything has changed," said Jain in a press conference in Delhi.

He also highlighted the change in the rules by the central government. "Now there is a 10 per cent positivity mark. Most important is hospital admission. Hospital admissions are 49 in today's time, which was more than 150 about a month ago. It is continuously decreasing," informed the Health Minister of Delhi.

He also mentioned preparations for the new Covid variant. He emphasised that there's no need to worry as long as the new variants are not dangerous. "The World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern so there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected," concluded Jain.

Earlier, the national capital reported 141 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022