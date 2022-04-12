Rising agri exports helping in increasing farmers' incomes: Commerce Ministry official

Having achieved the highest ever agriculture exports of more than USD 50 billion, a senior Commerce Ministry official said the jump is also helping in increasing the income of farmers whose produces are now selling in international markets. Despite the COVID-19 spread across the globe, India's agricultural exports rose by around 20 pc to USD 50.21 billion during the last fiscal.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive, efforts are being made to double the income of farmers. The rising exports have helped in this direction in Agri sector," commerce ministry officials told ANI. Sharing data about the growth in farmers' earnings in different parts of the country growing different crops, they said the orange producers of Nagpur and adjoining areas are now getting Rs 25 per kg whereas they were getting on Rs 18 per kg for their famous produce.

Similarly, after their banana produce started finding a place in markets of Europe and the Middle East, the banana growers of Ananthpur district are getting Rs 11 per kg in comparison of the Rs 5 they were getting earlier. The officials from the Piyush Goyal-led commerce ministry said there is around a threefold increase in the earnings of Assamese farmers growing lemon as their products which used to be consumed locally only are now getting sold in London and Dubai and fetching them Rs 24 per kg from Rs 8 per kg earlier.

Newer markets have also been found for the pomegranate producers from desert areas in Barmer who are getting Rs 100 per kg instead of the Rs 50 per kg with the opening up of new avenues through exports. Mix vegetables like Karela, Kakdi and beans are also now being flown to European markets and fetching almost double price for the growers as they now get Rs 30 per kg against the Rs 15 they were selling it for in the Indian market.

Officials said the effort in 2022-23 would be to add more vegetables and other Agri produces to the export basket and make arrangements to take them to global markets at the earliest possible to help them get good prices for farmers. (ANI)

