Iran summons Afghan envoy after protesters throw rocks at diplomatic missions

Iran summoned the Afghan envoy to Tehran on Tuesday and is stopping all consular services in Afghanistan, Iranian state TV reported, a day after protesters threw rocks at Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat. The protests came after videos posted on Twitter in recent days showed young Afghan refugees in Iran being harassed and humiliated by ordinary Iranians. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Iranian officials on Monday denied there was mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, state television reported. "The Afghan charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned in protest to attacks on the Iranian embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Herat in Afghanistan on Monday," state TV reported.

Footage on social media, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed a small group of Afghan protesters throwing rocks at Iran's diplomatic missions in Kabul and in the western Afghan city of Herat on Monday. Iran's foreign ministry said the Taliban, which rules Afghanistan, are responsible for the security and safety of Tehran's diplomats and announced stopping its consular services in the neighboring country "until further notice", Iranian state media reported.

Although Iran's clerical establishment has had generally good relations with the Taliban, there have been longstanding tensions along the two countries' 900-km (560 miles) joint border, which has active smuggling routes. Over five million Afghans, both documented and undocumented, live in Iran, Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian as saying last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)