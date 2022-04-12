NGT directs authorities to expedite remedial measures to curb air, water pollution in Himachal's Hamirpur

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the authorities to take further remedial measures expeditiously and to file a status report on the plea moved against alleged air and water pollution in the area of Dughneri village, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. The tribunal took on record the previous report filed by the state authorities. The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that further remedial measures be taken expeditiously in the light of observation and status report filed with the Registrar General of NGT before September 15, 2022 by email.

The bench observed, "We find from the photographs that though the retaining wall has been constructed, the waste remains un-remediated and not quantified for further processing and utilisation. Providing a retaining wall should not be taken as a holding area of waste dumping. The policy of mechanically collecting the mixed waste does not consider a separate collection of biodegradable waste at neighbourhood level. Non-degradable waste can be separately collected and transported to its destination for recycling," the tribunal observed.

The Tribunal observed, "Based on available infrastructure, decentralized processing systems need to be designed and operated. There has to be proper utilisation of compost which at present is about 7 tonnes. The same should not be burnt. Legacy waste be appropriately remedied. There has to be a consistent and coherent policy at the state level, considering best practices at other places which need to be followed at all similar places instead of each Municipality going its own way, ignoring the best practices, Such policies need to be periodically reviewed in the light of experience gained. This may help in the scientific disposal of waste as well as saving the wastage of money.

Petitioner Rita Sharma had moved an application against alleged violation of the Air (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act, 1974 in Village Dughneri, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh on account of failure to handle waste which is being burnt, causing air pollution, resulting in diseases, loss of livestock and contributing to forest fires and loss of wildlife, the bench said. There is an increase in the population of monkeys, feral dogs and scavengers namely crows, vultures, etc. Dumpsite in the hilly terrain is overflowing and contaminating the water body, which is a source of irrigation. (ANI)

