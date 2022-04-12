Left Menu

With French support, Pondy govt to implement drinking water project

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:37 IST
The Puducherry government will implement a drinking water project with assistance from the French agency Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD).

Chief Minister N Rangasamy held discussions with officials of the French Consulate, AFD and Public Works Department of Puducherry government at his chamber here on Tuesday.

According to a release, the AFD has come out with assistance worth Rs 530 crore for the drinking water project in Puducherry and the territorial administration would implement the project at the earliest.

The AFD had released Rs 49 crore for the project in the first tranche, it said.

Rangasamy reviewed the various features of the project for which an MoU was signed with the French agency in 2017.

Among those present at the discussions, included French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre, Puducherry Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, Secretary to PWD T Arun, Chief Engineer of PWD V Sathiamoorthy and officials of the AFD.

