Ukrainian official says peace talks with Russia very hard but continuing
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, asked about comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday that peace talks between the two countries were at a dead-end, said negotiations were very hard but they were continuing.
Podolyak also told Reuters that Russia was trying to put pressure on the talks with its public statements and that negotiations were continuing at the level of working sub-groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat