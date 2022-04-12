Left Menu

Ukrainian official says peace talks with Russia very hard but continuing

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Podolyak_M)
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, asked about comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday that peace talks between the two countries were at a dead-end, said negotiations were very hard but they were continuing.

Podolyak also told Reuters that Russia was trying to put pressure on the talks with its public statements and that negotiations were continuing at the level of working sub-groups.

