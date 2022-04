BRIEF-Plus500 Announces New Share Buyback Programme

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 LTD - NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* PLUS500 - BOARD HAS APPROVED A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50.0M OF COMPANY'S SHARES * PLUS500 - NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL RUN ALONGSIDE COMPANY'S MOST RECENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF $55.0M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

