Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi seeking inclusion of cultural elements in parameters for aspirational districts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting to include elements of cultural uplift in the existing parameters of development for 10 aspirational districts of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Baghel has said that in the monitoring indicator of the Transformation of Aspirational District Programme (TADP), the Centre should include aspects like education in local dialect, reduction in malaria and anaemia, purchase of forest produce in support price, conservation and promotion of folk art, folk dance and archaeology, organic farming and forest rights, among others. ''I am happy to say that Chhattisgarh has done a wonderful job on all these parameters,'' the chief minister said.

He said there are 10 aspirational districts in the state, out of which seven are in Bastar division, which is a tribal dominated area and affected by Left Wing Extremism.

For the timely review and evaluation by the NITI Aayog about the development of these aspirational districts, grading is done based on various parameters.

Culture and traditions hold a special place in forest and rural life in Chhattisgarh. To ensure a sense of harmony, enthusiasm and self-reliance in the lives of people, cultural uplif should also be given equal importance and attention in the concept of aspirational districts, Baghel said. With the addition of the above indicators, efforts being made for the all-round development of the aspirational districts will also be taken care of and the separate monitoring system of these regions will also be successful, he said.

