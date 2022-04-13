Mumbai: Journalist arrested over alleged attack on Sharad Pawar's residence

The Mumbai Police arrested one journalist from Pune in connection with the alleged attack outside the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. He has been brought to Mumbai for interrogation.

According to the police, as many as 115 people have been arrested, of which 109 have been sent to judicial custody. A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter Sharad Pawar's residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and a greater job security. (ANI)

