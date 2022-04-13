Putin says Russia can redirect energy exports away from the West
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia can easily redirect exports of its vast energy resources away from the West to countries that really need them while increasing domestic consumption of oil, gas and coal, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin also said that "unfriendly countries" had destroyed supply chains in Russia's Arctic regions and some nations were not fulfilling their contractual obligations.
Speaking at a meeting with officials to discuss development in the Russian Arctic, Putin said this had created problems for Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
WRAPUP 3-Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
Japan bans exports of luxury products to Russia from April 5
Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia from April 5