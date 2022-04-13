Left Menu

UGC frames guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges and institutions informing them of their recently framed guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously, and requesting for implementation of the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:12 IST
UGC frames guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges and institutions informing them of their recently framed guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously, and requesting for implementation of the same. In the letter, the UGC said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable.

"The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinationsof disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entries and exit points, thus, removingthe currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking," said UGC. UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in the letter, further informed the VCs of the universities that with the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) have started a number of programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode to meet the aspirations of students.

"It has also led to the emergence of online education programmes which a student can pursue within the comforts of her / his home. The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the provisions envisaged in the National Education Policy - NEP 2020 which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes" Jain said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022