One hurt as terrorists open fire in J-K's Kulgam

One person was injured when terrorists opened fire in the Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The police said, "Terrorists shot at a person in the Pombay Kamprim area, namely Satish Kumar Singh who is a driver by profession, son of Surinder Kumar Singh and resident of Kakran, Kulgam. The police have cordoned off the area restricting the entry of any civilian."

The police said the injured person has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

