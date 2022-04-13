Thiruvananthapuram airport runway to be closed on Apr 15 for facilitating temple procession

The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be closed on April 15 from 4 pm to 9 pm for facilitating the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as part of Painkuni festival. The domestic and international services during this period have been rescheduled, said a press release from the airport.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs. The bright yellow blooms of the Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu are placed at both international and domestic terminals, it said.

As part of the celebrations, various competitions will be organized for the passengers on April 13 and 14 with attractive gifts. There will be attractive offers for travellers in selected shopping centres of the airport, the release added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)