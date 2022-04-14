Assam: After two years of COVID-19, people celebrate Bihu with great fervour

The Bohag Bihu festival of Assam kick started with great fervour and enthusiasm on Thursday. The celebration which couldn't be celebrated properly due to social distancing from the past two years witnessed happiness and gathering in the area. One of the major festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the onset of the spring season.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. "It's our New Year. We have a tradition of playing with eggs on occasion. It's been going on for generations. Everybody from the elderly to a child plays this game with a lot of enthusiasm," said a local Brajen Kakoti.

Based on the yearly weather calendar, there are three types of Bihu: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year. The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- a mixture made of turmeric powder and pulses. "There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm everywhere. Let me tell you, Rongali Bihu also faded during this period due to the COVID-19 pandemic for two years. This year people are very excited to celebrate Bihu as the atmosphere has become normal," said another local.

Last year, the celebrations of Bihu have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown. Celebrations of the Bohag Rongali Bihu was observed by the people--whilst maintaining the norms of social distancing. (ANI)

