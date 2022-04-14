Left Menu

Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut takes digs at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on 'Akhand Bharat'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement and said that in order for India to become "truly united", the country will need to join borders with Sri Lanka, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:03 IST
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut takes digs at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on 'Akhand Bharat'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement and said that in order for India to become "truly united", the country will need to join borders with Sri Lanka, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Raut's reaction has come to Bhagwat's recent statement that in 10 to 15 years, 'Akhand Bharat' (united India) will be formed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, "India will again become 'Akhand Bharat' in 15 years. We will see all this with our own eyes. He said that according to astrology from the saints, in 20 to 25 years, India will again be a united India." "If all of us together increase the speed of this work, then in 10 to 15 years, Akhand Bharat will be formed. In 15 years, the country will be rebuilt, all those who come in the way will be erased," he added while inaugurating the idol of Brahmalin Mahamandaleshwar Shri 1008 Swami Divyanand Giri, Pran Pratishtha and Shri Gurutray Temple.

"If someone talks about 'Akhand Hindustan', they will have to first connect the country with PoK and India, then the partition of Pakistan will also have to be linked with India," Raut told the media persons in Mumbai. "Wherever India used to have borders earlier, those places have to be added to the country too, add Sri Lanka and then make the country a superpower, no one has stopped you. But before that, get the Kashmiri Pandits to return home and if you can do this, then we will help you. Will definitely support," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022