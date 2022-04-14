GAIL project: TN CM's intervention sought after farmer commits suicide

A day after the alleged suicide of a farmer in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association on Thursday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take steps to prevent laying of the pipeline for GAIL project through agricultural lands.

Though GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited ) had stopped the works during AIADMK regime, the officials suddenly started them and reportedly surveyed the land of a farmer Ganesan for the pipeline project on Wednesday.

Out of fear of losing his land, the 43-year-old farmer died by suicide by hanging in his farmland in Kariappanahalli village, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association president Vettavellam Manikandan said in a statement here.

The GAIL KKMBP (Kochi-Kuttanadu-Mangaluru-Bengaluru) pipeline project initiated in 2007 is being laid from Kochi through Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, connecting with Bengaluru, to carry natural gas. The project has faced stiff opposition from the ryots in the western region in Tamil Nadu.

The farmers in the region, particularly on Western Ghats were fighting against GAIL for laying the pipeline through farm lands and were demanding that it be taken through roadside as being done in other States for the last few years, Manikandan said.

He asked Stalin to immediately intervene in the matter and protect the farmers from the loss of their livelihood and lives.

The government should immediately announce Rs one crore as compensation and provide a government job to the family of the deceased farmer, the president of the association added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)