Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi aims to promote 'Unity in Diversity' in country

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday vouched for promoting 'Unity in Diversity' in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:12 IST
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday vouched for promoting 'Unity in Diversity' in the country. A programme was organized at the residence of Naqvi today. Acharya Lokesh Muni, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and many others were present in this programme.

Speaking to ANI after the programme, Naqvi said, "The world can learn from the preachings of Lord Mahavir. The people can follow the path of non-violence. This is the day of forming a resolution. Everyone should promote the idea of brotherhood and diversity in the country." "India is a country that believes in Unity in Diversity. Unity is the strength of this country. Don't let it weaken you," he said.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, who arrived on this occasion, said to the gathering that Lord Mahavir was the harbinger of peace and harmony and from today, the whole world needs to adopt this principle. "The three main problems faced by the world today are climate change, terrorism and poverty. If anyone amongst you can eradicate one of these problems, then it will be a great tribute to Lord Mahavir," Muni added.

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. The festival is marked with prayers and fasting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

