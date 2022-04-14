Putin says Russia will direct energy eastwards as Europe shuns Russian gas
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.
"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilising the market", Putin said.
"Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources", Putin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv
All Rossiya Airlines' jets have been transferred to a Russia registry - tass
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russian pledge to scale down attack on Kyiv
Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess