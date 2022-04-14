Left Menu

Putin says Russia will direct energy eastwards as Europe shuns Russian gas

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilising the market", Putin said.

"Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources", Putin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

