4 LeT terrorists neutralised in encounter at J-K's Shopian

A total of four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. "4 LeT terrorists neutralised in today's encounter. They were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers," said Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.

"A hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," he added. As per the police, the search operation is still underway.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out at Badigam. "Police and security forces are on the job," Jammu and Kashmir police had said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Notably, two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

