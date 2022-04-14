Govt ready to extend jurisdiction, reach of Folk University: CM Bommai

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Rangoli Gardens', a Model Heritage Art Village near Jakkur, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government is all set to extend the jurisdiction and reach of Folk University. "The Folk University in Shiggaon is one of its kind in the entire country. We are proud of it. The initiative would be taken this year to extend its jurisdiction and reach," said Bommai.

He also emphasised the importance of culture and heritage in Indian society as he spoke at the inaugural function. "Man cannot live without culture and heritage. Man is a social being. Language, feelings, morals and art are an integral part of life. All these aspects have been aptly reflected here. People of Bengaluru would get to experience the rural ambience here at Rangoli Garden," stated Bommai.

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, in his address, appreciated the Heritage Village for creating a cultural model of Northern Karnataka in Bengaluru through this village. Bengaluru needed it. The man behind the Heritage Village, Raju Kunnur, received huge appreciation for his dedication in making his concept a reality.

Major Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, former MP Manjunath Kunnur and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

