Left Menu

Govt ready to extend jurisdiction, reach of Folk University: CM Bommai

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Rangoli Gardens', a Model Heritage Art Village near Jakkur, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government is all set to extend the jurisdiction and reach of Folk University.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:58 IST
Govt ready to extend jurisdiction, reach of Folk University: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Rangoli Gardens', a Model Heritage Art Village near Jakkur, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government is all set to extend the jurisdiction and reach of Folk University. "The Folk University in Shiggaon is one of its kind in the entire country. We are proud of it. The initiative would be taken this year to extend its jurisdiction and reach," said Bommai.

He also emphasised the importance of culture and heritage in Indian society as he spoke at the inaugural function. "Man cannot live without culture and heritage. Man is a social being. Language, feelings, morals and art are an integral part of life. All these aspects have been aptly reflected here. People of Bengaluru would get to experience the rural ambience here at Rangoli Garden," stated Bommai.

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, in his address, appreciated the Heritage Village for creating a cultural model of Northern Karnataka in Bengaluru through this village. Bengaluru needed it. The man behind the Heritage Village, Raju Kunnur, received huge appreciation for his dedication in making his concept a reality.

Major Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, former MP Manjunath Kunnur and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022