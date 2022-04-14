J-K: Migrant labourers find peaceful working milieu in valley, say no plan to leave

After the terrorist attacks on two non-local labourers, the labourers in the valley had a crystal take on the current peaceful situation in the valley. These migrant workers come from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and have been staying in the area for decades to earn their livelihood.

A construction labourer, Mohammad Eijaz, told ANI that he has been working in Kashmir for the past 10 years and locals in the area have been cooperative throughout the tougher times. Another construction worker, Ajay Paswan, said that he felt safe in the valley.

"I have been coming here since 2014 and don't feel any threat. He, along with other 10 labourers, are living and working in Pulwama and would only return in winters," Paswan told ANI. Mohammad Jameel from West Bengal said that everything is okay and outrightly rejected the reports of migrant workers leaving the Kashmir valley.

"Here around 30 persons are working with me and we are not leaving or going anywhere," concluded Jameel. Earlier, as many as two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Litter area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on April 3. (ANI)

