Advisory issued for private schools amid soaring COVID cases

Amid the rising COVID cases in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, on Wednesday, issued an advisory to all private schools, said the officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising COVID cases in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, on Wednesday, issued an advisory to all private schools, said the officials. "If any COVID case noticed/reported to a school authority then the same must be intimated to Directorate and concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being," informed the directorate of education in an official statement.

A set of precautionary measures were also listed by the department including the wearing masks by students, teachers and other staff of the school. The maintenance of social distancing and regular washing of hands, use of sanitisers, and an awareness programme were also emphasised in the advisory.

Earlier, a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi were found COVID-19 positive, following which, other students who were in the same class were sent home. All the schools in Delhi are closed for the next four days in view of Baisakhi, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

