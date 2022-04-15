Left Menu

Three died after drowning in Chhattisgarh's Kukda dam

Three persons died on Wednesday due to drowning in the Kukda dam in Gariaband, Chhatisgarh.

Updated: 15-04-2022 10:03 IST
Rescuers at Kukda dam in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three persons died on Wednesday due to drowning in the Kukda dam in Gariaband, Chhatisgarh. "The trio, identified as Rita Kumari from Jharkhand, Lakshya Kumar from Raipur, and Rakesh Tete from Kanker, who have come here for a picnic died after they drowned in the river while bathing," Chandresh Thakur, Additional SP Gariaband said.

After a long rescue operation with the help of local fishermen, the bodies of all three have been recovered and identified. Further details into the matter are underway. (ANI)

