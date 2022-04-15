Left Menu

Jesus Christ's ideals of service, brotherhood are guiding light for people, says PM Modi on Good Friday

Remembering the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jesus Christ's ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Remembering the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jesus Christ's ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for people. "We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," PM Modi said in a tweet as Christians all over the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

A special mass service is held across the churches on Good Friday including the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the national capital. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to Jesus Christ. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

