One killed as heavy rains lash Assam's Barpeta

As heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Assam's Barpeta on Thursday night, a woman was killed after a tree got uprooted and fell on her house in the district's Jania Lurfuria village.

ANI | Barpeta (Assam) | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:58 IST
Rains lashed Assam's Barpeta on Thursday night.. Image Credit: ANI
As heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Assam's Barpeta on Thursday night, a woman was killed after a tree got uprooted and fell on her house in the district's Jania Lurfuria village. The deceased woman was identified as 45-year-old Fuljan Nesa.

Habibullah, a member of Jania Zila Parishad said that Nesa was killed after a tree uprooted and fell on her house. "It is a very unfortunate incident. Many houses and properties were damaged in many parts of the Jania area," Habibullah said.

Rain and thunderstorm lashed Kalgachia, Jania, Bhella, Lachanga, Gunialguri, and Balagaon areas in the Barpeta district resulting in damage to property, vehicles and the uprooting of trees. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over next 5 days.

Accordingly, the IMD has issued an 'orange warning' for the states of Assam and Meghalaya till Saturday, advising citizens to 'be prepared'. The other northeast states remained on a 'yellow watch'. East Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are set to accumulate precipitation of 500 mm over the next five days. (ANI)

