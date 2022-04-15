Left Menu

UP: Two booked for playing 'Pakistan Zindabad' song in Bareilly

After a video showing a shop in Bareilly openly playing 'Pakistan Zindabad' song in loud volume went viral on social media, two persons were booked on Thursday, said the police.

ANI | Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 12:04 IST
Raj Kumar Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Based on the viral video, the Bareilly police registered a case against the people involved. "We have registered an FIR against two people who allegedly played songs with Pakistan Zindabad," said Raj Kumar Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly.

He further added that an investigation into the matter will be initiated soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

