Jharkhand: Five arrested for gang-rape in Ranchi, search on to nab sixth accused

Five out of six people accused of gang-raping a woman in Dhurwa police station limits of Ranchi were arrested on Thursday, said the police.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 13:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five out of six people accused of gang-raping a woman in Dhurwa police station limits of Ranchi were arrested on Thursday, said the police. According to the police, a search operation is underway to nab the sixth accused.

As per the details provided by the Ranchi Police, "The victim was on her way home with one of the accused when midway the accused called five of his friends and all of them allegedly raped the victim." "The victim was also forced by the accused to call a woman friend of hers and when the other friend arrived, she was also raped, however, the second victim's narration is being verified," said the police.

"Five accused in the matter have been arrested and a search for the sixth accused is going on," added the police. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

