After bird flu confirmation in Bihar, Supaul district culling started

With the onset of bird flu in Bihar confirmed by the authorities, the Animal Husbandry department in Bihar's Supaul district comes into action and starts culling the chickens within a 1-kilometre range of the Chhapkahi village on Friday.

ANI | Supaul (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:19 IST
Visual from the site of chicken culling (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of bird flu in Bihar confirmed by the authorities, the Animal Husbandry department in Bihar's Supaul district comes into action and starts culling the chickens within a 1-kilometre range of the Chhapkahi village on Friday. The matter of the birds being infected came into notice, when two weeks ago, some hens, chickens, ducks, and crows from ward 1 to ward 11 were found dead due to unnatural reasons.

An animal husbandry team from Patna, in its investigation to find the cause of the sudden deaths, concluded that some of these birds were infected with the Bird Flu. "Based on the joint orders from District Officer and Superintendent of Police, the Director of Animal Husbandry Patna formed a Reaped Response Team to kill the birds in order to contain any further spread (of the disease) within 1 to 9 km range of the affected area," said Ram Shankar Jha, Animal Husbandry Officer.

Considering Chhapkahi village as the centre, the Animal Husbandry Department has constituted 4 teams for killing all the chickens and their eggs. "Teams have been deployed by the department to sanitize the area completely," he added further.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also assured necessary compensation to all the birdkeepers, the villagers have also been guided with appropriate measures that they can undergo to deal with such situations in the future. (ANI)

