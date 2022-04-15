Left Menu

West Bengal: Darjeeling MLA writes to MP CM, seeks intervention in investigation of PhD scholar's death

West Bengal BJP MLA, Neeraj Tamang Zimba wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention to investigate the death of Darjeeling PhD scholar Priyadarshini Chhetri.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:08 IST
West Bengal: Darjeeling MLA writes to MP CM, seeks intervention in investigation of PhD scholar's death
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP MLA, Neeraj Tamang Zimba wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention to investigate the death of Darjeeling PhD scholar Priyadarshini Chhetri. Deceased Priyadarshini was doing her research on Forest Genetics at the Tropical Forest Research Institute in Jabalpur.

"Today, I have written to the HCM of Madhya Pradesh,@ChouhanShivraj Ji seeking his intervention to conduct an investigation into the death of Ph.D Scholar, Ms. Priyadarshini Chhetri from Darjeeling who was doing her research at the Tropical Forest Research Institute at Jabalpur", tweeted Zimba According to the letter, deceased Priyadarshini Chhetri's family approached Zimba for his intervention in an impartial investigation. "The family is unable to reconcile or accept the fact that Priyadarshini could have committed suicide, as reported by the police," read the letter.

Zimba also described Priyadarshini as a talented, cheerful, caring, motivating girl. Priyadarshini's family suspect that she has been murdered and "there could be attempts to cover-up the case by reporting it as suicide".

Zimba requested the Madhya Pradesh CM for an impartial investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022