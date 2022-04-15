West Bengal: Darjeeling MLA writes to MP CM, seeks intervention in investigation of PhD scholar's death

West Bengal BJP MLA, Neeraj Tamang Zimba wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention to investigate the death of Darjeeling PhD scholar Priyadarshini Chhetri. Deceased Priyadarshini was doing her research on Forest Genetics at the Tropical Forest Research Institute in Jabalpur.

"Today, I have written to the HCM of Madhya Pradesh,@ChouhanShivraj Ji seeking his intervention to conduct an investigation into the death of Ph.D Scholar, Ms. Priyadarshini Chhetri from Darjeeling who was doing her research at the Tropical Forest Research Institute at Jabalpur", tweeted Zimba According to the letter, deceased Priyadarshini Chhetri's family approached Zimba for his intervention in an impartial investigation. "The family is unable to reconcile or accept the fact that Priyadarshini could have committed suicide, as reported by the police," read the letter.

Zimba also described Priyadarshini as a talented, cheerful, caring, motivating girl. Priyadarshini's family suspect that she has been murdered and "there could be attempts to cover-up the case by reporting it as suicide".

Zimba requested the Madhya Pradesh CM for an impartial investigation. (ANI)

