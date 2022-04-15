Left Menu

Coal supply to power plants rises 25% in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:22 IST
Coal supply to power plants rises 25% in FY22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal supply to electricity generating plants increased by 24.5 percent to 677.67 million tonnes in FY22 compared to that of the preceding fiscal, the government data said on Friday.

Despite increased supplies, there were reports of fuel shortages at various thermal power units due to soaring energy demand.

The data, however, showed that the supply of coal to power utilities stood at 544.07 MT in FY21, which was less than the 567.25 MT recorded in FY20.

''The power utility despatch has grown by 19.47 percent to 677.67 MT during FY22 as compared to 567.25 MT in FY20. Fall in import prices have been observed since the end of October 2021, however, import prices are still at a high level to discourage coal import,'' it said.

The coal dispatch to the power sector increased to 65.36 MT last month from 57.97 MT during the same period in FY21, it added.

The overall dispatch of coal also rose to 818.14 MT in FY22 from 691.39 MT in FY21.

Coal secretary A K Jain had earlier said that coal block allottees have a golden opportunity to augment production as the demand for thermal coal will rise due to an increase in electricity demand.

In October last year, several states complained about a shortage of coal for power plants while some of them also faced electricity outages for several hours a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022