U.S. believes sunk Russian ship Moskva was hit by 2 Ukrainian missiles -official
The U.S. believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added. Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.
The United States now believes the sunken Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, was hit by two Ukrainian missiles, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these were Neptune anti-ship missiles. The U.S. believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added.
Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard. Ukraine said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship.
Reuters was unable to verify either side's assertions.
