Left Menu

U.S. believes sunk Russian ship Moskva was hit by 2 Ukrainian missiles -official

The U.S. believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added. Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:52 IST
U.S. believes sunk Russian ship Moskva was hit by 2 Ukrainian missiles -official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States now believes the sunken Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, was hit by two Ukrainian missiles, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these were Neptune anti-ship missiles. The U.S. believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added.

Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard. Ukraine said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship.

Reuters was unable to verify either side's assertions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022