BJP govt working for all sections of society: Saha

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 17:33 IST
Tripura BJP president Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is working for the welfare of all sections of the society including the unorganised sector.

He said more than 8 lakh labourers have enrolled their names in the e-Shram portal since the BJP came to power.

''The e-Shram cards ensure various benefits - insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh in case of death and cash dole for marriage of daughter of a labourer. This is applicable in the entire country'', the Rajya Sabha MP said at a function here.

Saha said Tripura has witnessed a quantum jump in the number of self-help groups (SHG).

''The number of SHGs has increased from 4,140 to 32,820 in just four years of the BJP government. The fund flow to the SHGs has also been increased from Rs 4.95 crore to Rs 355 crore. It shows the government’s commitment towards the people engaged in the unorganized sector”, he said.

''If you want welfare activities to continue in order to develop your future, you must strive to save the present government for the next 25 to 50 years'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

