Iraq was pressured to increase oil output away from OPEC -Oil minister to Al Hadath TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
Iraq was pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of OPEC's policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Saturday.
He also told Al Hadath TV that OPEC was committed to providing the oil supplies needed to compensate for any shortages.
