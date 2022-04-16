Left Menu

Congress wins Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh

Congress wins Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Saturday won byelection for the Khairagarh assembly constituency.

Congress' Yashoda Verma defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Komal Janghel, by 20,176 votes, a poll official here said.

Khairagarh constituency, which falls in Rajnandgaon district, had become vacant following the death of sitting JCC (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh in November last year. PTI COR TKP KRK KRK

