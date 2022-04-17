Left Menu

Death toll rises to 14 as heavy rain accompanied by storm, lightning lashes Assam

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Sunday, informed that the death toll due to severe storm, lightning, and heavy rainfall in the state has climbed to 14.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 17-04-2022 11:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Sunday, informed that the death toll due to severe storm, lightning, and heavy rainfall in the state has climbed to 14. Earlier on Saturday, eight people were reported dead due to the storm.

"Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts," said the ASDMA report on Saturday. Four persons including a minor girl died after the storm uprooted the bamboo trees in the Tingkhong area in the Dibrugarh district.

A 15-year-old minor boy was reported dead in the Matia area of the Goalpara district due to lighting. The ASDMA report yesterday also stated that 5,809 kutcha houses and 655 pucca houses were partially damaged, whereas as many as 853 kutcha houses and 27 pucca houses were fully damaged.

Apart from it, 34 other institutions in 12 districts were also affected by heavy rainfall and severe storm in the state. (ANI)

