Setting example of communal harmony, Muslims shower flowers on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal

Showcasing brotherhood between communities, people from the Muslim community showered flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal on Saturday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:40 IST
Muslim group showers flowers on devotees during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Showcasing brotherhood between communities, people from the Muslim community showered flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal on Saturday. A group of people from the community gathered to welcome the procession and shower flower petals on the people participating in the procession with the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Speaking to ANI, one of the group members said that they wanted to continue the tradition of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in the city. "We are here to welcome the procession. The tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood that our city has will always continue," he said.

Recently, some Muslim youths set an example of communal harmony on the occasion of Ram Navami in Siliguri and distributed water bottles and hugged participants of the Shobha Yatra. The Muslim youths extended Ram Navami greetings to the people taking part in the procession.

The people who were part of the procession welcomed the distribution of bottles and thanked the Muslim youths for the gesture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

