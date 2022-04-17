Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port- engineers

Exports from Libya's Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

Also Read: Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)