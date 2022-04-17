Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port- engineers
Updated: 17-04-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 16:48 IST
Exports from Libya's Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.
A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.
