Mumbai reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, said on Sunday. As many as 35 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 10,38,854. The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 19,562. According to the state health department, Mumbai has 349 active cases of COVID-19, as stated in the bulletin.

The percentage of bed occupancy stood at 0.05 per cent. A total of 8,619 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)