Left Menu

Mumbai reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, said on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:32 IST
Mumbai reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, said on Sunday. As many as 35 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 10,38,854. The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 19,562. According to the state health department, Mumbai has 349 active cases of COVID-19, as stated in the bulletin.

The percentage of bed occupancy stood at 0.05 per cent. A total of 8,619 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022