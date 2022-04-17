One more accused held in Jahangirpuri violence case, total 21 arrested so far

One more accused has been arrested in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests so far to 21. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

"One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani. "An FIR has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act dated April 16, following 20 accused persons have been arrested and 2 Juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended," she said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. An altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession.

Of the 20 accused persons in the case, 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

"Adequate number of police officials are present at the location. Delhi Police is on the top level of alertness. Our priority is to curtail rumours," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak. In order to ensure peace and harmony in the national capital, the police today held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees in north-west Delhi. The meeting was organised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police North West at Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area with the members of the Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)