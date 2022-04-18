Left Menu

HM Amit Shah in Bhopal on Apr 22

Updated: 18-04-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:57 IST
HM Amit Shah in Bhopal on Apr 22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on April 22 to participate in various programs including a gathering of forest society (Van Janjati Sammelan) to be held at the Jamboree Maidan here, an official said on Monday.

Shah will also take part in the All India Police Science Congress to be held in the Bhopal-based Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), the official said.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed Shah's visit and the programs he is expected to attend on April 22.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavonia reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming events at a meeting.

