HM Amit Shah in Bhopal on Apr 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on April 22 to participate in various programs including a gathering of forest society (Van Janjati Sammelan) to be held at the Jamboree Maidan here, an official said on Monday.

Shah will also take part in the All India Police Science Congress to be held in the Bhopal-based Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), the official said.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed Shah's visit and the programs he is expected to attend on April 22.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavonia reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming events at a meeting.

