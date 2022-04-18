Left Menu

Portals for export/import of agricultural commodities and pesticide registration launched

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Kailash Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on technology will lead to further development of the Agriculture sector.

Shri Tomar expressed happiness stating that Agriculture Exports have taken a great leap forward. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today lauched two portals, one for the Computerized Registration of pesticide (CROP) and the other for Plant Quarantine Information System (PQIS). Speaking on the occasion the Minister said, keeping in mind Prime Minister's vision for the Agriculture sector these two portals have been launched and would help in taking forward digital Agriculture and Ease of doing Business. Shri Tomar expressed happiness stating that Agriculture Exports have taken a great leap forward.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DAFW), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, through the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (DPPQS), Faridabad has been catering to Indian exporters and importers of agriculture commodities and Indian Pesticide Industry, through its two portals namely, Computerized Registration of pesticide (CROP) and Plant Quarantine Information System (PQIS). Realising the need for quicker disposal of applications related to export/import of agricultural commodities and pesticides registration, a more coordinated integration with external systems and stakeholders, and to bring in greater transparency in the existing online system, DAFW today launched two redeveloped online portals.

The PQMS portal will provide a transparent system with no physical touchpoints for the applicants and ensure convenience to the users, through online system including e-payments and uploading of documents, online accreditation and renewal of treatment agencies/facilities and downloading of certificates. Similarly, the re-developed CROP portal will immensely help in ease of doing business and provide greater and timely Crop protection solution to farmers of the country.

DAFW had engaged CGG, Hyderabad for design, development, technical support maintenance and hosting of seamless integrated e-Governance solution for Plant Quarantine Management System (PQMS) on new technology platform and also for hosting of e-Governance solutions of redeveloped Comprehensive Registration of Pesticides (CROP).

(With Inputs from PIB)

