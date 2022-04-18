Left Menu

Ryots protest against expressways say 2,800 acres of agricultural land under threat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 600 farmers staged a demonstration here on Monday to protest against the proposed green expressways as 2,800 acres of agricultural land would be affected.

The farmers were agitated by the announcement by the Central and State governments to start the Kurumbampalaya-Sathyamangalam road, which till take a toll of 800 acres belonging to marginal farmers.

Similarly, there is a plan for Coimbatore- Karur six-lane green expressway and Coimbatore East Outer Ring Road, as the road would affect nearly 3,000 acres of agricultural land, said farmers.

Speaking at the demonstration, CPI-M MP P R Natarajan accused the government of bringing anti-farmer schemes and questioned why the government wanted only the agricultural land for laying of electricity cables and the GAIL pipeline.

A report from the Highways Department revealed the green highway can save only six kms for which the farmers have to let go of 2,800 acres of land, he said. Instead, the governments can expand the existing roads and construct flyovers in busy localities to prevent traffic congestion, Natarajan said adding that he had taken the issue to the district administration, the minister concerned and also raised it in the Lok Sabha.

Uzhavar Uzhappar Katchi president Chellamuthu, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Farmers Union Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Committee chief Isan, and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary K Ramakrishnan were among those who addressed the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

