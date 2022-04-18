Left Menu

PM Modi to take part in Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21 at Red Fort.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21 at Red Fort. The Prime Minister will also release a postage stamp and a coin on the occasion.

Reddy further said that PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the samagam event to recognize the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21 at Red Fort. PM will also release a postage stamp, and a coin on the occasion," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

On the auspicious occasion of the 400th Prakash Gurupurab of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a grand event will be organized by the Government of India on April 20 and 21 in the Red Fort premises as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On April 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the event. On the first day of the event a light show, and 'Kirtan' have been organised.

As many as four hundred 'ragis' will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion. The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

