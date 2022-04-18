PM Modi to take part in Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21 at Red Fort. The Prime Minister will also release a postage stamp and a coin on the occasion.

On the auspicious occasion of the 400th Prakash Gurupurab of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a grand event will be organized by the Government of India on April 20 and 21 in the Red Fort premises as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On April 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the event. On the first day of the event a light show, and 'Kirtan' have been organised.

As many as four hundred 'ragis' will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion. The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion. (ANI)

