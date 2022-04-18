Leaders of Russia, Algeria agree to continue coordination at OPEC+ - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call during which they confirmed their plans for further coordination at the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers, the Kremlin said on Monday.

They also agreed to continue cooperation at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum "in the interest of safeguarding stability on the global energy markets", the Kremlin added.

Putin and Tebboune also discussed the situation in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

